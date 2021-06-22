Arizona photographer finds saguaro with 78 arms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An Arizona photographer recently encountered what may be one of the most impressive saguaros currently living in our desert.

Sean Edwards, a contributor to the "Arizona Photography Group" on Facebook, posted an image of a saguaro with 78 arms.

He says he found the multi-armed plant standing tall in Avra Valley, which is north of Tucson.

Edwards told the comment section that he only managed to count 50 arms, but after he asked a ranger about the cactus, the ranger said it actually has 78.

At the time this article was written, the Facebook post has over a thousand shares.

"Thanks for sharing that amazing cactus, I believe it has more arms than any other known cactus. Truly remarkable!" said commenter Bridget Buchanan.

"It looks like a happy grandma cactus getting to hold her 60 grandchildren," said Evan Bookbinder in another comment.

