How did a saguaro get 78 arms?

Saguaro researcher explains unusual saguaro growth pattern
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jun 24, 2021
AVRA VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It was a normal, large saguaro, well over a hundred years old."

William Peachy said he's studied saguaros since 1997, including a very unique one growing north of Tucson.

He said its arms have grown naturally.

"Probably something to do with one of the hormones in the cactus that control that kind of stuff."

He said people who are aware of it have dubbed it 'Shiva.'

Shiva, Peachey said, is growing arms on arms.

"It's not rare to have arm grow an arm, but it's not ever as common as this."

Peachey said despite its many arms, Shiva is a healthy and happy saguaro that could be around for long time if it isn't disturbed.

"This could be going on for another hundred years or so, who knows."

