Do you know your saguaro? 5 quick facts about this desert favorite

TUCSON, Ariz. — How much do you know about the Sonoran Desert's defining plant?

Watch the video above to learn five quick facts about the saguaro.

What is the average life span of a saguaro? The cactus lives between 150-200 years-old.

-Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum

How tall can a saguaro grow? These green giants can stand anywhere from 40-60 feet tall!

-Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum

What is the scientific name for saguaro? "Carnegiea gigantea" is another name for the cactus species.

-Department of Agriculture

How much does a fully hydrated saguaro weigh? After a good amount of monsoon storms, a fully hydrated saguaro can weigh anywhere from 3,200-4,800 pounds.

-Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum

How many saguaros reside in Saguaro National Park? According to a 2010 census, 1,896,030 are spread out across the park.

-nps.gov

