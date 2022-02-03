Arizona legislature introduces new Tax Credit Bill

TUCSON, Ariz. — For more than a decade, Arizona has lost out as a location for filming movie and TV shows. Now, all of that could change.

A new bill has been introduced in the Arizona legislature that would provide tax incentives for studios making movies in Arizona.

SB 1708 also known as the "Motion Picture Productions: Tax Credit" Bill was introduced by State Senate David Gowan of Sierra Vista.

The bill is meant to help attract major studios to shoot at places like the Mescal movie set or other scenic places in our state.

Chair of the Arizona Film Expo, Daryl Mallett, said the tax credits would be paid from money the productions already spent in the state.

"It's not a rebate. It's a refund of money that we've collected from them. So we're not giving state money away," Mallett said. "Really, it's us hanging our shingle out and saying we're not a black spot on the map. You don't have to go to Albuquerque or Atlanta or Louisiana. You can come here again."

Here's the tax refund structure the bill sets up:

If a production spends $10 million they'll get a 15% refund.

Spending between $10 million and $35 million companies would get 17.5% back.

Anything over $35 million gets the company a 20% refund.

Additionally, companies that use local crews will get an extra 2.5% refund.

----

