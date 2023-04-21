Arizona Board of Regents increase public university tuition

Previous coverage in the video player: UArizona proposes second straight tuition hike for new undergrads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) approved tuition and fee hikes Friday morning for the 2023-24 academic year, as well as a new multi-year tuition-setting structure that the Board says will "increase cost predictability" for students.

The tuition-setting structure will allow for additional 3% increases in the future for undergraduates.

According to ABOR, the multi-year structure sets maximum tuition growth rates for a six-year period, allowing ABOR to revisit tuition every four years after that initial period.

At the University of Arizona, next year's 3% tuition increase will bring resident undergraduate tuition at the main campus to $11,871 beginning this coming academic year. Resident undergraduate tuition for the current academic year is $11,525.

The increase will vary for out-of-state students, as well as graduate students and students at satellite campuses. The university says the increases will apply only to new incoming students.

Board says the tuition-setting structure will reflect "modest" growth, and will allow the board to suspend tuition if state funding gets increased.

“Our hope is for increased multi-year funding from the state so we can hold the line on tuition increases for students and families,” said ABOR Chair Lyndel Manson.

Find the full tuition proposal online at the ABOR website.

KGUN 9 has reached out to the Associated Students of the University of Arizona (ASUA) for comment on ABOR's approval of the tuition and fee increases.

In March, KGUN 9's Ryan Fish spoke with ASUA in his report covering the proposal:

