UArizona proposes second straight tuition hike for new undergrads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents met Thursday with leaders of the state’s public universities to hear their proposals for tuition increases.

The University of Arizona is proposing a 3% tuition increase for incoming in-state undergrads to $11,871 each year, and a 4% tuition increase for new out-of-state undergrads to $39,340.

Nearly all current students won’t see an increase and have their tuition locked in for four years, but that’s little solace for student body president Patrick Robles.

“I don’t believe that any of that is affordable,” he said of the new proposed increases. “But here we are. We’re trying to make ends meet.

“The cost of getting an education here has weighed on whether people are gonna be able to afford groceries. It’s why there’s a campus pantry here.”

Robles took part in conversations with UArizona President Robert Robbins and university leadership earlier this semester. They say inflation and rising faculty and staff salaries make the tuition hikes necessary.

“No one ever wants to see an increase in tuition,” Robbins said during Thursday’s meeting. “But in order to support the mission of the university, I think it’s really important that we have these discussions.”

Robles believes politics at the state level are getting in the way.

“I understand that people need livable wages… [but] students are in debt, too. It’s a push and pull,” he said. “If higher education was funded the way it should be, universities wouldn’t have to be making tuition increases on the backs of students to help justify rising wages and the cost of living.”

Last month, ABOR set a new structure for maximum tuition increases. For the next six years, tuition cannot increase more than 3% per year for Arizona resident graduate and undergraduate students.

Still, Robles hopes future wildcats can see the tide turn.

“I’m grateful that I’m graduating this year, and I’m grateful to my experiences here at the university,” he said. “But it shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to want to pursue a good future for myself, my family and my community.”

The public will be able to comment during ABOR’s virtual meeting next Tuesday, March 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. ABOR will officially decide this fall’s tuition numbers next month.