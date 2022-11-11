Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

AP sources say former TPD chief Chris Magnus out as head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Has held position less than a year
Chris Magnus
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus poses for a photograph during an interview in his office with The Associated Press, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Chris Magnus
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 13:03:53-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Chris Magnus has been on the job less than a year. He was told to resign or be fired, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly and Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

The ultimatum comes after Republican gains in midterm elections are likely to lead to more congressional scrutiny.

Former TPD Chief sworn in as Commissioner of CBP

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!