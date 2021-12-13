Former TPD Chief sworn in as Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGUN) — Former Chief of the Tucson Police Department was sworn in as Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Monday.

The Secretary of Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas swore in Chris Magnus.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. Senate voted to confirmed the nomination of Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security.

The Senate by a vote of 50-47 approved Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of CBP.

Mayorkas said in a Tweet: "Chris Magnus has decades of experience as a law enforcement officer and I am pleased he will now serve as the Commissioner of CBP."

