Alleged human smuggler pleads guilty to bribing former Border Patrol agent

Sentencing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20
Posted at 1:17 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 16:17:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man has pled guilty to to bribing a former Border Patrol agent into helping him illegally smuggle people across the U.S. - Mexico border.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona confirms Omar Natalio Martinez Fontes, 51, pled guilty to "Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Alien Smuggling."

Court documents reveal Fontes paid former agent Carlos Passapera "thousands of dollars in cash bribes" between June 2019 and January 2020."

According to the court, Fontes acted as a "middleman" between Passapera and undocumented immigrants.

Apparently, the two smuggled at least 13 people into America, with Fontes paying Passapera about $104,000 in bribes.

Fontes faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Passapera has since pled not guilty, but faces a judge on April 3, 2023, for his final sentencing.

