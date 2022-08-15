Mexican citizen convicted of paying Border Patrol agent to smuggle migrants to Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man accused of coordinating a human smuggling operation pleaded guilty to bribing a former U.S. Border Patrol agent.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 36-year-old Mexican resident Luis Alfredo Quintero-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and alien smuggling.

His federal court sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Quintero-Gonzalez paid former U.S. Border Patrol agent Carlos Passapera thousands of dollars in bribes when smuggling undocumented immigrants into the U.S. between August and December 2019, per the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Passapera would pick up the migrants along the border near Lukeville, Ariz. and smuggle them through Border Patrol checkpoints to deliver them to Phoenix.

At least eight migrants took part in the conspiracy.

Passapera faces charges for his involvement in the conspiracy case and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set for Monday, April 3.