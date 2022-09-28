Agua Caliente Park caught on fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lightning strike caused a fire at Agua Caliente Park.
About 30 palm trees were caught on fire.
The Rural Fire Department is currently on the scene.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Roger Road at Soldier Trail is currently closed.
Traffic will be delayed.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
