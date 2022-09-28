Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Agua Caliente Park caught on fire

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 3:57 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 18:58:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lightning strike caused a fire at Agua Caliente Park.

About 30 palm trees were caught on fire.

The Rural Fire Department is currently on the scene.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, Roger Road at Soldier Trail is currently closed.

Traffic will be delayed.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Stay on KGUN 9 for further updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!