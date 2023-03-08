Watch Now
Agents, sheriffs find smuggled migrants on I-10

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 14:10:13-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border Patrol agents received assistance from Cochise County Sheriff's Department to stop a smuggling attempt on I-10, according to Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Saturday, March 4, agents stopped a vehicle and found five migrants.

Deputies says the driver, a U.S. citizen, will be facing criminal charges.

Of the five migrants, two were found in the trunk of the vehicle, says Chief Modlin.

This follows another vehicle stop from Border Patrol agents who arrested four other migrants near Bisbee.

In this similar incident, migrants were found in the trunk of an SUV.

The driver and passenger of the SUV will be facing criminal charges for smuggling migrants.

