Agents, sheriffs find smuggled migrants on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border Patrol agents received assistance from Cochise County Sheriff's Department to stop a smuggling attempt on I-10, according to Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Saturday, March 4, agents stopped a vehicle and found five migrants.

MORE SMUGGLING-RELATED STORIES:



Deputies says the driver, a U.S. citizen, will be facing criminal charges.

Of the five migrants, two were found in the trunk of the vehicle, says Chief Modlin.

Willcox Station agents and @cc_sheriff worked together to thwart a dangerous smuggling attempt on I-10 Saturday.



CCSO took possession of the U.S. citizen driver, who faces criminal charges. Five migrants, with two concealed in the trunk, were also apprehended. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/KQsmGLD7oC — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 8, 2023

This follows another vehicle stop from Border Patrol agents who arrested four other migrants near Bisbee.

In this similar incident, migrants were found in the trunk of an SUV.

The driver and passenger of the SUV will be facing criminal charges for smuggling migrants.

2/28: An agent from the Brian A. Terry Station conducted a vehicle stop near Bisbee, AZ, after agents observed suspected migrants enter the sedan.



Four migrants were found in the rear seats and cargo area of the #SUV. The U.S. citizen driver and passenger face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/9ks5Hhhg5b — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 7, 2023