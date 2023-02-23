Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal & Regional News

Actions

Willcox Station agents arrest U.S. citizen after smuggling three migrants

BP_weapons.png
U.S. Border Patrol
Willcox Station Agents arrested a U.S. citizen for alleged migrant smuggling. Agents found weapons in the car.
BP_weapons.png
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:49:10-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the SR-80 Checkpoint on Friday, Willcox Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was caught smuggling three migrants after being sent to secondary inspection.

Records showed that the driver is a convicted criminal and a restricted possessor.

A loaded shotgun was discovered next to the passenger seat, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE