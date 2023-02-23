Willcox Station agents arrest U.S. citizen after smuggling three migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the SR-80 Checkpoint on Friday, Willcox Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen who was caught smuggling three migrants after being sent to secondary inspection.

Records showed that the driver is a convicted criminal and a restricted possessor.

A loaded shotgun was discovered next to the passenger seat, according to US Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.