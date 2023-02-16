12 arrested during smuggling attempt near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A total of 12 people were arrested, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, agents stopped a smuggling attempt on I-10.
Four U.S. citizens and eight migrants were arrested, says Chief Modlin.
The migrants were seen trying to hide under blankets in the vehicle and in the back of a truck.
Chief Modlin confirms two vehicles were also seized.
2/8: Willcox Station agents on I-10 worked together to successfully interdict a tandem smuggling attempt near Willcox, AZ. A total of four U.S. citizen smugglers and eight migrants were arrested and both vehicles were seized. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/VZ8UCud0Us— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 16, 2023
This follows another incident where an American and four other migrants were arrested.
The U.S. citizen was carrying a firearm and tried to smuggle the migrants.
A Douglas Station Field Training Unit (FTU) arrested a U.S. citizen driver and four smuggled migrants last week. A firearm was seized from the smuggler.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 16, 2023
FTUs are comprised of newly graduated agents and provide important field experience as they begin their new career. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/GAsSDhtU4V
