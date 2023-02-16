Watch Now
12 arrested during smuggling attempt near Willcox

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 2:04 PM, Feb 16, 2023
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A total of 12 people were arrested, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, agents stopped a smuggling attempt on I-10.

Four U.S. citizens and eight migrants were arrested, says Chief Modlin.

The migrants were seen trying to hide under blankets in the vehicle and in the back of a truck.

Chief Modlin confirms two vehicles were also seized.

This follows another incident where an American and four other migrants were arrested.

The U.S. citizen was carrying a firearm and tried to smuggle the migrants.

