Migrants found in trunk of vehicle near Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. — A vehicle stop near Bisbee lead to the arrest of four migrants, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Feb. 28, an agent noticed migrants enter an SUV near Bisbee, Ariz.

After a vehicle stop, the agent found a total of four migrants in the back seat and in the trunk.

Modlin says the driver and passenger will be facing criminal charges.

2/28: An agent from the Brian A. Terry Station conducted a vehicle stop near Bisbee, AZ, after agents observed suspected migrants enter the sedan.



Four migrants were found in the rear seats and cargo area of the #SUV. The U.S. citizen driver and passenger face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/9ks5Hhhg5b — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) March 7, 2023