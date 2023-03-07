Watch Now
Migrants found in trunk of vehicle near Bisbee

US Customs and Border Protection
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:44:31-05

BISBEE, Ariz. — A vehicle stop near Bisbee lead to the arrest of four migrants, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

On Feb. 28, an agent noticed migrants enter an SUV near Bisbee, Ariz.

After a vehicle stop, the agent found a total of four migrants in the back seat and in the trunk.

Modlin says the driver and passenger will be facing criminal charges.

