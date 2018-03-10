ABOR repsonds to claims that they knowingly let Bradford abuse women

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Arizona Board of Regents answered claims Friday night that they knowingly let a former football player abuse women.

The regents filed their official answer to the legal claim today, saying school officials did not know what Orlando Bradford was doing to women on campus.

They admitted granting a no-contact order to a former girlfriend of Bradford's and moving him into a different dorm than her. The regents denied knowing the details of his abuse before criminal charges were filed against him by the University of Arizona Police Department.

