Gang rape allegations against University of Arizona football players

TUCSON, Ariz. - Allegations against some University of Arizona football players came out Thursday.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Wildcat football players gang-raped female students and support staffers. The newspaper stated these new allegations come from an amendment to a federal lawsuit against the university.

KGUN 9 On Your Side is learning more about the allegations surrounding the arrest of former Arizona football player Orlando Bradford.

In September 2016, Bradford was arrested for aggravated assault and domestic violence. In court, he admitted to the abuse and there was knowledge within the program of his actions.

In September 2017, the plaintiff filed a state lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents. A month after that the lawsuit was transferred to a federal court.

Bradford was then sentenced to five years in prison in November 2017.

On January 2, 2018, the former UA head football coach Rich Rodriguez was fired because of the direction of the football program. Days after that an accuser filed a hostile work environment claim against Rodriguez, claiming sexual harassment against the coach.

Now, according to the Arizona Daily Star, a federal judge granted permission to amend the lawsuit against the Board of Regents to include claims of gang rape.

We reached out the attorneys involved for comment and will bring you the latest update as soon as we get a response.