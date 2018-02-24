Gang rape claimed in suit against UA

TUCSON, Ariz - Gang rape by University of Arizona football players. That's just one of the claims in a lawsuit against the University.

The suit is one of three cases claiming widespread sexual abuse in the UA football program.

Women in the suits say the University had a chance to protect them -- but protected the football program instead.

Former U of A football player Orlando Bradford is serving five years in prison. He admitted choking and beating two former girlfriends. Those women say the University of Arizona knew Bradford was violent and failed to protect them.



One woman says she dated Bradford for nine months because his violence made her afraid to leave him. Now her lawsuit says the abuse and sexual harassment went far beyond Bradford. Her suit claims the culture of the UA football programs led to "...rampant sexual harassment, sexual assault and even gang rapes of female students and female staff."



The report does not offer details to back up the claim of gang rape.



We are not identifying the woman filing this suit because she claims to be a victim of sex crimes.



The woman filing this suit says Orlando Bradford beat and choked two other women while he was dating her, and that football players, UA Athletics, and UA Police knew of the abuse, knew she was dating Bradford, knew she was being abused, but failed to contact her.



She came forward after Bradford was under arrest.



The suit says UA did little, if anything to stop the harassment, "...particularly if corrective action might have negatively impacted the potential success of the football program."