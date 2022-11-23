Watch Now
Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections

Posted at 7:15 PM, Nov 22, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.

Hamadeh filed a 25-page statement surrounding the election, specifically tying concerns with the election board, alleged unlawful ballots and how votes were counted.

"Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials. I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice," said Hamadeh in a post.

Several people mentioned in Hamadeh's statement include Kris Mayes, Katie Hobbs and Gila County Recorders Sadie Bingham.

