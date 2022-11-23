Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit against Arizona officials following midterm elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abe Hamadeh, candidate for Arizona attorney general, has filed an official complaint with the Maricopa County Superior Court following the midterm elections.
Hamadeh filed a 25-page statement surrounding the election, specifically tying concerns with the election board, alleged unlawful ballots and how votes were counted.
RELATED: Tracking potential issues at voting centers, ballot drop-off locations
"Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials. I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice," said Hamadeh in a post.
Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election by certain election officials. I will not stop fighting until ALL voters receive justice.— Abe Hamadeh (@AbrahamHamadeh) November 23, 2022
See you in court. pic.twitter.com/5jJ6WWt8IK
Several people mentioned in Hamadeh's statement include Kris Mayes, Katie Hobbs and Gila County Recorders Sadie Bingham.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.