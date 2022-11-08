Tracking potential issues at voting centers, ballot drop-off locations

PHOENIX — Polling centers are open until 7 p.m. across Arizona and ABC15 is tracking any potential issues at voting centers and ballot dropoff locations.

Shortly after opening at 6 a.m., the Burton Barr Library voting location in Phoenix reported it was acting as a ballot drop-off-only site due to tabulation center issues.

Poll workers here at Burton Barr Library tell me it is a ballot drop off site ONLY currently. They are having an issue with the tabulation machine and are sending people down the street to the art museum to vote in person. Working to find out what specifically the issue is @abc15 pic.twitter.com/gIl1HJoNxi — Amelia Fabiano ABC15 (@AmeliaFabianoTV) November 8, 2022

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told ABC15 it was a "small issue" that was not impacting the ability of voters to cast their ballots. It was resolved at that center shortly after 7 a.m.

Maricopa County officials said, in that instance: "Poll workers put in the password incorrectly on the tabulators three times and they were locked out. This is a security feature designed to protect the vote. We’ve sent a tech to get the tabulators up and running. Voters can still check in and vote their ballot. But in the interim, voters have a few options. They can wait for the tech to bring out a new password and memory cards, they can insert their voted ballots into a secure door in the ballot box and bipartisan poll workers will insert their ballots into the tabulator at the end of the night, or they can choose to vote at another location."

Election officials held a press conference just before 9 a.m. addressing additional tabulation center issues. There are 223 polling locations in Maricopa County, they said about 20% of voting centers were having issues with tabulation machines.

County leaders say 20% of vote centers are experiencing issues with voting machines. If ballot will not go through machine, leaders say voters will place ballot in secure box & it will be delivered by a bipartisan team to tabulation center to be counted #abc15 — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) November 8, 2022

Officials reiterated that the issues were not impacting the ability to vote and that ballots would still be counted. They said it was not causing any additional wait times or long lines for voters and expected the issue to "look a lot better" by early afternoon.

"None of this indicates any fraud," Bill Gates with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said.

A procedure has been put in place for issues like this where ballots can be inserted in Door #3. Those ballots will be counted later by a bipartisan team, election officials say.

NEW: this is video of the in person voting day machines in Maricopa County, AZ.



Right now 1 in 5 are having issues reading the ballots (reason unknown still)



If this happens, procedure set in place is to put ballot in door #3 and will be counted later w/ bi-partisan team pic.twitter.com/wHEvcaKxS0 — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) November 8, 2022

