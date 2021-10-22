Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

80 homicides in Tucson so far in 2021, a record

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 17:46:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson recorded its 80th homicide in 2021 Thursday evening, breaking the record of 79 set in 2008.

A domestic incident involving two men near Drexel and 6th Avenue put the city past the record. A stabbing death also reported Thursday tied the previous record.

RELATED: What's behind a homicide spike in Tucson

Several high-profile homicide and shooting incidents have pushed the homicide rate up. In July, a man went on a violent spree firing his weapon at the scene of a house fire and a park. He killed four people including an EMT.

Earlier this month, a man shot at federal officers on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson, fatally wounding a DEA agent and injuring other law enforcement officers.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!