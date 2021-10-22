Man charged with murder of 69-year-old man in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead and another in custody after an incident near 6th Avenue and Drexel Road Thursday evening.

According to the Tucson Police Department, it happened on the 100 block of East Palmas Place just after 6:30 p.m. First responding officers received a report of a domestic fight and found an unresponsive man inside the home with obvious signs of trauma. Tucson Fire medics later pronounced him dead at the scene. He was later identified as 69-year-old Dan Emmanuel Harris.

Police also detained another man at the scene, later identified as 42-year-old Robert Jaime Martinez. Investigators later determined Martinez and Harris had been living in the home with other family members.

Ultimately Martinez was charged with 2nd Degree murder and booked in the Pima County Jail.

Harris's homicide marks the 80th in Tucson this year — an all-time record for the city.



