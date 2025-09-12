23rd Annual Roasted Chile Festival is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Roasted Chile Festival returns for its 23rd year, celebrating some of the most flavorful chiles southern Arizona has to offer.

The festival, hosted by Heirloom Farmers Markets, kicked off this morning at Udall Park with over 40 vendors and live music.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, the festival moves to the Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, at 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. It will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

Doran Haden, development director for Heirloom Farmers Markets, says Red’s Roasters is roasting Hatch chiles all weekend long for everyone to enjoy.

“It's so much fun. We have chile tastings. We have kids’ activities at all the markets and our vendors, they are making chile-inspired food. Come hungry and just have a fun time," Hadan said.

Over 100 vendors will be at Rillito Park Farmers Market for the last day of the festival on Sunday, Sept. 14, where you can find the largest selection of local chiles. It is located at 4502 N. 1st Ave.

A list of locations and market events is here.