Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Results for Nov. 4 election

ballot drop pff.png
KGUN 9
ballot drop pff.png
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voters decided on issues involving the City of Tucson, local school districts, and the Cochise County Jail District half-cent sales tax.

Click here to learn more about each proposition in Pima County and the candidates running for Tucson City Council Wards 3 and 6.

Click here to learn more about the Cochise County Jail District half-cent sales tax prop and two school district budget overrides.

UPDATE - 8:38 p.m.

2nd results
cochise 1st drop

FIRST SET OF RESULTS - 8:10 p.m.

1st results
prop 417 1st results
TUCSON PROPS

Ballots were dropped off at designated locations across the county until 7 p.m. KGUN 9 will have the most updated results from the Arizona Secretary of State at our RESULTS PAGE.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood