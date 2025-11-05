Results for Nov. 4 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Voters decided on issues involving the City of Tucson, local school districts, and the Cochise County Jail District half-cent sales tax.

Click here to learn more about each proposition in Pima County and the candidates running for Tucson City Council Wards 3 and 6.

Click here to learn more about the Cochise County Jail District half-cent sales tax prop and two school district budget overrides.

UPDATE - 8:38 p.m.

KGUN 9

KGUN 9

FIRST SET OF RESULTS - 8:10 p.m.

KGUN 9

KGUN 9

KGUN 9

Ballots were dropped off at designated locations across the county until 7 p.m. KGUN 9 will have the most updated results from the Arizona Secretary of State at our RESULTS PAGE.