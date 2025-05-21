2025 graduation dates throughout Southern Arizona

Celebrations are in order throughout Southern Arizona as many students will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas this week.
Graduation ceremonies have begun. Find out when ceremonies are taking place through the list below.
Wednesday, May 21
- Pima Community College
Full details on PCC's commencement ceremony
READ MORE |Mother of three overcomes hardships to graduate from Pima Community College
Mother of three overcomes hardships to graduate from Pima Community College
- Mary Meredith
- TAP Project
- Catalina High School
- Palo Verde High School
- Sabino High School
- Tucson High School
- University High School
- Desert View High School
- Empire High School
- Sahuarita High School
- Flowing Wells High School
- Amphi High School
- Catalina Foothills High School
MORE INFO | Catalina Foothills High School has one of their biggest graduating classes ever
Catalina Foothills High School has one of their biggest graduating classes ever
Thursday, May 22
- Project MORE High School
- Cholla High School
- Innovation Tech High School
- Pueblo High School
- Rincon High School
- Sahuaro High School
- Santa Rita High School
- Tucson Unified Virtual Academy
- Sunnyside High School
- Andrada Polytechnic High School
- Mica Mountain High School
- Walden Grove High School
- Mountain View High SchoolMarana High School
- Buena High School
- Tombstone High School
- Bisbee High School
- Rio Rico High School
Friday, May 23