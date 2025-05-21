Catalina Foothills High School has one of their biggest graduating classes ever

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, Catalina Foothills High School seniors are graduating on their football field.

The school district said they are one of the biggest graduating classes the high school has ever had with more than 500 graduates.

Out of all the seniors, more than 92 percent of them are going to college. Three seniors, they said, are going to Ivy League schools including Dartmouth, Brown, and Princeton.

Six seniors are also going into the military.

Kyle Senkerik is the senior class president and he said he’s going to the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management. He says his graduation speech is focusing on students’ accomplishments outside of high school.

“I feel like I can know everyone in our class and we’re very personable with one another. Being in the district for so long, I feel like I’ve grown up with a lot of these people too,” Senkerik said.

According to the district, the seniors also got offered more than $16 million in merit scholarship awards. Two of the seniors even received perfect ACT scores.

The district said 18 seniors signed national letters of intent for athletics. Several other seniors also got prestigious awards for music.