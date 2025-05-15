Watch Now
PCC Commencement coming to Tucson Convention Center

Pima Community College set to hand out 6,000 degrees and certificates at 2025 Commencement ceremony May 2.
Pima Community College cuts ribbon on its new high-tech East Campus "Makerspace"
Ron McCoy Photography
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College's 2025 graduates will cross the stage May 21 at the college's annual Commencement ceremony at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

This year, 4,714 Pima Graduates will receive 5,983 degrees or certificates across academic and workforce programs.

PCC says the five most popular associate degrees this year were liberal arts with 782 graduates and Science with 225 graduates.

One of those liberal arts graduates, Alexandra Marie Belford is taking on the role of commencement speaker. PCC says she's planning to transfer to a university in the fall to pursue a law degree.

The TCC Arena, 260 S. Church Ave., can hold up to 8,962 guests, according to the website.

If you're planning to attend as one of those guests, TCC visitor policies are on their website.

PCC is encouraging friends and family to attend for free, but advises visitors to get there before 6 p.m., since they'll need to go through a security scan.

