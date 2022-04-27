2022 El Tour de Tucson dedicated to Chuck Huckelberry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was named a dedication recipient for the Banner - University Medicine 39th El Tour de Tucson.

The race, slated for Saturday, Nov. 19, is expected to draw more than 10,000 cyclists.

Huckelberry resigned about six months after he was hospitalized in a bike crash.

“Thank you to Perimeter Bicycling Association and the organizers of El Tour for this honor,” Huckelberry said in a statement. “I am humbled by it. When you dedicate your life to public service, you learn to seize on good ideas and help them grow. Fostering recreational and sport cycling in Pima County seemed like a good idea to me. I am proud to have played a role in helping to make Pima County one of the best communities for cycling in the country.”

Huckelberry is a graduate of Flowing Wells High School and the University of Arizona.

He started serving as County Administrator in 1993.

“We’ve had some notable dedication recipients through the years, cyclists and otherwise, and this year is no different given the importance of Chuck Huckelberry’s vision for cycling in Tucson and Southern Arizona,” said TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour, in a statement. “He’s been a strong proponent of the event for as long as it’s been going. He’s also a big reason Tucson is a mecca for cyclists from all over the world. The Chuck Huckelberry Loop has encouraged many to take up cycling as a pastime and way to exercise."

Registration opens at noon Thursday, April 28.

----