17-year-old shot and killed near Grant and Silverbell

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 14:55:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting took place on Tucson's west side Sunday near West Grant Road and North Silverbell Road.

A teenage boy, 17 years old, was killed, according to Tucson Police Department.

This story is ongoing as the TPD makes more information public.

