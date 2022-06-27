TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A shooting took place on Tucson's west side Sunday near West Grant Road and North Silverbell Road.
A teenage boy, 17 years old, was killed, according to Tucson Police Department.
This story is ongoing as the TPD makes more information public.
Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.
