Pima County Recorder's Office gives ballot update following short delay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All ballots for the November election are in the mail and heading to Pima County voters, according to an update from the Recorder's Office.

The Pima County Recorder's Office shared that "more than 484,000 ballots were sent to the U.S. Postal Service and scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 12."

"More than 75 percent of Pima County’s 633,000 registered voters use our popular Vote by Mail system.



As of Friday morning, our office has already processed, verified and turned over to the Elections Department more than 29,000 Early Ballots."



~ Pima County Recorder's Office

In the update, the Recorder's Office said "there were problems with the automated sorting system and some ballots were damaged," though the issues have reportedly been resolved.

If you have received a damaged ballot or a packet containing damaged content, call (520) 724-4330 to have it replaced.

All ballot packets should contain:



Ballot

Blue instruction sheet with "I Voted" sticker

Instructions on how to return a ballot, with a list of Early Voting sites

A list of all statewide and Pima County propositions

White Ballot Affidavit envelope

Yellow return envelope

You can track the progress of your ballot once it's mailed. Sign up for this service at the Recorder's website.

The Pima County Recorder's Office says it worked directly with the Postal Service to process and mail out ballots, following the short delay where the ballots were being hand-processed at the postal facility.

Additional ballot and early voter information:

