Pima County Recorder's Office gives ballot update following short delay

Says all mail ballots cleared Post Office as of Monday, Oct. 17
Tuesday Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote in the midterm elections. There are a lot of elected offices with races as well as propositions being voted on.
Arizona Election
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 15:10:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All ballots for the November election are in the mail and heading to Pima County voters, according to an update from the Recorder's Office.

The Pima County Recorder's Office shared that "more than 484,000 ballots were sent to the U.S. Postal Service and scheduled to be mailed on Oct. 12."

"More than 75 percent of Pima County’s 633,000 registered voters use our popular Vote by Mail system.

As of Friday morning, our office has already processed, verified and turned over to the Elections Department more than 29,000 Early Ballots."

~ Pima County Recorder's Office

In the update, the Recorder's Office said "there were problems with the automated sorting system and some ballots were damaged," though the issues have reportedly been resolved.

If you have received a damaged ballot or a packet containing damaged content, call (520) 724-4330 to have it replaced.

All ballot packets should contain:

  • Ballot
  • Blue instruction sheet with "I Voted" sticker
  • Instructions on how to return a ballot, with a list of Early Voting sites
  • A list of all statewide and Pima County propositions
  • White Ballot Affidavit envelope
  • Yellow return envelope

You can track the progress of your ballot once it's mailed. Sign up for this service at the Recorder's website.

The Pima County Recorder's Office says it worked directly with the Postal Service to process and mail out ballots, following the short delay where the ballots were being hand-processed at the postal facility.

Additional ballot and early voter information:

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Check my mail-in ballot status Precinct and voting district locator Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election