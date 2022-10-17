Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsPolitical News2022 General Election

Actions

Look for your mail-in ballot to arrive by Wednesday, Oct. 19

Tuesday Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote in the midterm elections. There are a lot of elected offices with races as well as propositions being voted on.
election mail.png
Early voting and ballot return services are both available at the downtown location of the Pima County Recorder's Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 16:01:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mail in ballots are arriving at homes across Pima County.

What do you do with yours once it hits your mailbox?

The Pima County Recorder's Office says you should fill it out and mail it back before Tuesday, Nov. 1, one week before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters can also return their ballots to an early voting center, or the Pima County Recorder's Office.

If using a mail-in ballot isn't your preferred method to cast your vote, you can also go to any vote center on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to either drop your ballot off or vote in-person.

In-person early voting is currently open through Friday, Nov. 4.

Find your nearest and most convenient vote center at the Pima County website.

Early voting and ballot return services are both available at the downtown location of the Pima County Recorder's Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.
Early voting and ballot return services are both available at the downtown location of the Pima County Recorder's Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

If you're still waiting on your ballot, it should arrive by mid-week. In the event you don't receive it, call the Recorder's Office at (520) 724-4330.

Find additional information on early voting at the Pima County Recorder's early voting website.

The voter registration deadline has already passed in Pima County. Here's a look at the party breakdown by registered voters:

There are currently 632,284 registered voters in Pima County.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

General Election: Candidate Profiles

Candidate Profile: Kari Lake Campaign Profile: Katie Hobbs

General Election: Propositions

Proposition 308: Allowing non-citizen students to pay in state tuition Proposition 309: Adding requirements for mail-in or in-person ballots Proposition 310: Adding a sales tax to help rural fire departments

Voter Resources and Information

Check my mail-in ballot status Precinct and voting district locator Arizona Secretary of State - Elections Voter information About Arizona elections

Key Dates and Deadlines

October, 11: Last day to register to vote October, 12: Early ballots mailed October, 12- November, 4: In-person early voting October, 28: Last day to request ballot by mail November, 8: General election