Look for your mail-in ballot to arrive by Wednesday, Oct. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mail in ballots are arriving at homes across Pima County.

What do you do with yours once it hits your mailbox?

The Pima County Recorder's Office says you should fill it out and mail it back before Tuesday, Nov. 1, one week before the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters can also return their ballots to an early voting center, or the Pima County Recorder's Office.

If using a mail-in ballot isn't your preferred method to cast your vote, you can also go to any vote center on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to either drop your ballot off or vote in-person.

In-person early voting is currently open through Friday, Nov. 4.

Find your nearest and most convenient vote center at the Pima County website.

Pima County Recorder's Office Early voting and ballot return services are both available at the downtown location of the Pima County Recorder's Office, 240 N. Stone Ave.

If you're still waiting on your ballot, it should arrive by mid-week. In the event you don't receive it, call the Recorder's Office at (520) 724-4330.

Find additional information on early voting at the Pima County Recorder's early voting website.

Haven't gotten your ballot? Don't worry, it's on its way. We sent more than 484,000 ballots. Some arrive sooner than others. If you don't get it by Wednesday, October 19, call us at 520.724.4330. You can track your ballot and sign up for text alerts at https://t.co/Z8eKlx57eS pic.twitter.com/YZLwVlwQKe — Pima County Recorder's Office (@PimaRecorder) October 17, 2022

The voter registration deadline has already passed in Pima County. Here's a look at the party breakdown by registered voters:

There are currently 632,284 registered voters in Pima County.