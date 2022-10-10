Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Important election deadlines to make sure your voice is heard

If you have not registered to vote, there is still time
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.02.22 AM.png
KGUN9
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 4.02.22 AM.png
Posted at 6:16 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 09:16:20-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote in the midterm elections.

There are a lot of elected offices with races as well as propositions being voted on.

The Secretary of State’s office sent Arizonan’s a voting guide through the mail a couple weeks ago.

Inside is a breakdown of election information as well as a deep look at each of the propositions on Arizonan’s ballots. Arguments for and against each proposition are also provided. Plus, information on justices and judges as well.

Meanwhile Clean Elections, a nonpartisan voter education agency, has also sent out a booklet that details the state and legislative candidates. It’s in both English and Spanish.

Wednesday Oct. 12 is the first day of in-person early voting.

Friday Oct. 28 is the last day you can request a ballot by mail.

To register to vote , visit online through the service Arizona website or click here.

——-
Brooke Chau is a reporter for KGUN 9. She was a part of Fresno State's newscast, Fresno State Focus and interned at KFSN-ABC30 in Fresno, CA before coming to KGUN 9. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.chau@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

2022 American Cancer Society's Pink Out the Park

PINK OUT THE PARK WITH US!