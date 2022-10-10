Important election deadlines to make sure your voice is heard

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote in the midterm elections.

There are a lot of elected offices with races as well as propositions being voted on.

The Secretary of State’s office sent Arizonan’s a voting guide through the mail a couple weeks ago.

Inside is a breakdown of election information as well as a deep look at each of the propositions on Arizonan’s ballots. Arguments for and against each proposition are also provided. Plus, information on justices and judges as well.

Meanwhile Clean Elections, a nonpartisan voter education agency, has also sent out a booklet that details the state and legislative candidates. It’s in both English and Spanish.

Wednesday Oct. 12 is the first day of in-person early voting.

Friday Oct. 28 is the last day you can request a ballot by mail.

To register to vote , visit online through the service Arizona website or click here.