Justice Department to monitor polls in five Arizona counties

Wong Maye-E/AP
Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots at the Kenosha Municipal building on Election Day, late Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 13:37:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is among 64 jurisdictions nationwide where the U.S. Justice Department plans to monitor voting rights law compliance for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.

The Justice Department says its Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections since the Voting Rights Act passed in 1965 to enforce federal laws related to ballot access.

The Civil Rights Division is also responsible for ensuring compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), in addition to enforcing laws prohibiting voter intimidation and voter suppression.

Monitors from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will be available on Election Day in the following counties:

  • Maricopa County
  • Navajo County
  • Pima County
  • Pinal County
  • Yavapai County

Instances of potential violations of federal voting rights laws from any county can be reported on Election Day to the Justice Department's website at civilrights.justice.gov or toll-free to (800) 253-3931.

Questions or complaints related to ADA concerns can be reported online at www.ada.gov or (800) 514-0301 or (833) 610-1264 (TTY).

The Justice Department says to report any polling place disruptions immediately to local elections officials—that includes officials at the polling place.

For instances related to violence, threats of violence or intimidation at a polling place, the Justice Department says to call 911.

Additional Election Day resources:

