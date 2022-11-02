Federal judge in Phoenix to issue temporary restraining order against ballot 'watchers'

PHOENIX — A federal judge in Phoenix is set to issue a temporary restraining order against a group of people accused of intimidating voters in the Valley.

A full written order was issued for a temporary restraining order against the ballot box watchers with Clean Elections USA following voter intimidation in the Valley last month.

Court documents state that watchers will not be able to be within 75 feet of drop boxes. It goes on to say that armed watchers can’t go within 250 feet of the drop boxes.

Unless a voter talks to the armed watchers first, the watchers will not be allowed to speak or yell at the voter first, according to the order.

The order also states that Clean Elections USA founder Melody Jennings must post a statement to their website and Truth social account, explaining the legality of dropping off multiple ballots to a drop box at the same time.

It also states in the order that those connected to Clean Election USA cannot claim voter fraud based on someone dropping off multiple ballots at a ballot box and cannot engage with voters unless they are spoken to first.