U.S. Attorney's Office: "We will vigorously safeguard" Arizonans' rights to vote

People are reporting seeing individuals in camo and tactical gear near ballot dropoff locations in Maricopa County.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reports of armed 'ballot watchers' in Maricopa County have prompted complaints to state elections officials, which the Arizona Secretary of State's office has reported to the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ).

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona says that reports of voter intimidation are being monitored both federally and within the state, through partnerships with local, county and state officials.

As the several election threat-related cases pending federal felony charges from alleged criminal activity arising out of our State show, acts which cross the line will not go unaddressed.

We have a long history of civil dialogue and civic engagement here in Arizona, and we will vigorously safeguard all Arizonans’ rights to freely and lawfully cast their ballot during the election.

~ U.S. Attorney’s Office | District of Arizona

In a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 26, the DOJ said it will "ensure that all qualified voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots and have their votes counted free of discrimination, intimidation, or fraud in the election process, and to ensure that our elections are secure and free from foreign malign influence and interference."

Monitoring poll access and election security is handled through multiple divisions within the DOJ:

  • Civil Rights Division - ensures enforcement of laws intended to prevent voter discrimination, such as the Voting Rights Act
  • Criminal Division - oversees enforcement of federal laws that criminalize election fraud
  • National Security Division - supervises cases as they related to national security, including foreign interference or 'extremist' threats

Read the full text of the DOJ statement at the Justice Department's website.

