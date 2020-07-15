Tucson City Council member calls Gov. Ducey 'a bad actor' on COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson City Council member is calling Gov. Doug Ducey "a bad actor" for failing to wear a mask at a May gathering.

In a Wednesday open letter to Gov. Ducey, Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik included a photo of a maskless Ducey at an event shortly after Memorial Day.

"If bar operators are 'bad actors' needing to be controlled by the State, I suggest your own behavior falls well within the same category," Kozachik wrote. "If we cannot count on the Governor of the State to set a 'good actor' example, then we will. I once again call on you to rescind the portion of your standing Executive Order in which local jurisdictions are prohibited from taking local action related to COVID-19."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero had success confronting Gov. Ducey about his previous refusal to allow localities to require the wearing of masks in public. Shortly after she and other local leaders publicly asked Ducey to allow them to require masks in cities and counties, Ducey changed the policy, allowing local governments to determine and enforce the issue on their own.

Read Kozachik's full letter below: