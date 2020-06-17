Menu

Ducey to hold news conference on COVID-19 in Arizona

Doug Ducey
Posted at 12:28 PM, Jun 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-17 15:34:10-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey will update the public on the current state of COVID-19 in Arizona this afternoon.

The 3 p.m. news conference will be held in Phoenix.

You can watch Ducey speak on KGUN9.comor on our Facebook page.

The briefing comes after hundreds of medical providers signed a letter Wednesday urging Ducey to mandate masks in public.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is also asking that Ducey allows her to require Tucsonans to wear masks when out in public.

On Wednesday morning, Ducey Tweeted his support of wearing masks, but did not make it clear whether he will make wearing one mandatory for all citizens in Arizona.

