Ducey to hold news conference on COVID-19 in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey will update the public on the current state of COVID-19 in Arizona this afternoon.

The 3 p.m. news conference will be held in Phoenix.

The briefing comes after hundreds of medical providers signed a letter Wednesday urging Ducey to mandate masks in public.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is also asking that Ducey allows her to require Tucsonans to wear masks when out in public.

On Wednesday morning, Ducey Tweeted his support of wearing masks, but did not make it clear whether he will make wearing one mandatory for all citizens in Arizona.