Mayor Romero to Gov. Ducey: Let me make masks mandatory in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is asking Gov. Doug Ducey to allow her to require people in the city to wear masks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Today, #AZ experienced our largest daily case increase with 2,392 newly reported COVID-19 cases.



The time for mandatory masks in public is now.#MaskUpAZ — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) June 16, 2020

In a video released Monday, Romero said she is asking Ducey to lift restrictions placed on local governments:

I am urging Governor Ducey to remove the restrictions he has placed on local governments from taking their own public health measures. For example, I believe that face masks should be mandatory in areas of the state with high community transmission for indoor spaces where social distancing is not feasible. Governor Ducey needs to untie the hands of local governments and allow us to make decisions that are in the best interest of our communities and account for local conditions.

The movement to require mask-wearing in public is gaining momentum.

Nearly 700 medical providers have signed a letter urging Ducey to make mask-wearing required in public.

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino sent a letter to Ducey asking to be allowed to require those in Nogales to wear masks.

