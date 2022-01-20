Watch
Raul Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

Grijalva experiencing mild symptoms
Raul Grijalva
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 10:51:03-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva tested positive for COVID-19. He said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

He released this statement:

“On Wednesday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated, boosted, experiencing mild symptoms and remain in good spirits. My staff and I will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on testing and quarantine procedures including notifying those who may have been in close contact. I urge Arizonans to get their vaccinations, booster shots and wear N95 masks or equivalent. We all have a role to play to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and the risk of hospitalization, especially while Arizona is experiencing this surge.”

Grijalva also tested positive in Aug. 2020.

