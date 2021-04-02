Watch
Pima County opens vaccinations to those 16 and up

Scripps file photo
Around 3,000 Arizonans are participating in a COVID-19 study run out of the University of Arizona.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 13:15:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will open vaccinations to those 16 and up at 7 a.m. Monday.

The change falls in line with the state's move to open vaccines to those 16 and over March 24.

County sites include Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center.

Starting April 5, sites at El Pueblo Center and 101 W. Irvington Road.

"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director, in a statement. "With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

