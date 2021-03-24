State-run sites in Arizona vaccinate adults 16 and older

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 605 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 44 more deaths as eligibility for appointments at state-run vaccination sites was expanded to everyone 16 and older.

The latest figures increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 837,849 cases and 16,842 deaths. The Department of Health Services announced on Twitter that all online appointments newly available for this week at state-run sites in metro Phoenix and Tucson were snapped up within 20 minutes.

State officials had cited softening demand and increased supply when they announced Monday the planned expansion of age-based eligibility for appointments at state-run vaccination sites.

