Pima County gives final approval to mandate vaccines for some employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has given final approval to a plan that requires some county employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The plan requires any county employee who works with "vulnerable populations" to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 1, 2022, or face termination.

That includes health care workers, those who work with seniors, and corrections officers inside the Pima County Jail.

All county employees are already subject to incentives and disincentives concerning the vaccine. Unvaccinated employees are required to pay a health insurance surcharge of $45 per pay period and are not permitted to seek off-duty employment. Vaccinated employees can receive a $300 bonus and three extra days of paid leave.

All new hires in the county government are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the plan at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, with Supervisor Steve Christy as the lone vote against.

Click here to read the full plan approved by the Board.