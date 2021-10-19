Pima County requires employees working with 'vulnerable populations' to be vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a new vaccination mandate for its employees -- but only some of them.

The board voted at Tuesday's meeting to require employees who work with "vulnerable populations" to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plan is one of several options to require vaccines laid out in a memo by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

Those employees included in the mandate are those who work with children or the elderly, employees in the Pima County jails, and county-employed health care workers, Huckelberry's memo says.

Employees included in the mandate have until Jan. 1, 2022, to provide proof of vaccination. If not, they could face discipline up to and including termination, Huckelberry's memo says.

The county's policy on COVID-19 vaccinations already in place includes incentives and disincentives to get the shot. Incentives for vaccinated employees include a $300 bonus and three bonus vacation days. Disincentives for unvaccinated employees are a $45 health insurance surcharge per pay period, which would be repaid in full after the employee gets vaccinated.

The board passed another disincentive in Tuesday's meeting — unvaccinated employees will no longer be permitted off-duty or outside employment.

----

