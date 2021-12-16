First case of Omicron variant detected in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pima County within the last 24 hours, Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen told KGUN9 Thursday.

The first cases of Omicron appeared in the state — in Yavapai County — last week. Omicron cases showed up in the Phoenix area earlier this week.

Since the beginning of the month, Pima County officials have said that they suspected the variant has been in the county. The first Omicron case was confirmed in the United States Dec. 1, the CDC says.

The Pima County patient with Omicron initially tested positive for COVID in early December. Genetic sequencing confirmed that case within the last day.

"We knew it was a matter of when, and not if, Omicron would be in Pima County," said Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. "The best courses of action remain the same. Getting the vaccine is highly effective in preventing serious illness and death, including against the variants. If you have been vaccinated, get boosted to stay protected. And follow the other layered mitigation strategies – wear a mask in public indoor spaces, wash your hands frequently and physically distance."

The Arizona State Health Department reported 354 new COVID-19 cases in Tucson Thursday.