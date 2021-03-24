Pima County adds more groups to vaccine eligibility list

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is expanding eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting at 9 a.m. March 25, the county will open registration to anyone over age 55, anyone over age 16 who has a high-risk medical condition or lives in a high-risk setting, or those age 16 and up who works in an essential field.

Qualifying medical conditions include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Downs syndrome

Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)

Immunocompromised state aka weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant

Obesity (Body Max Index (BMI) over 30 kg/m2 or higher or < 40 kg/m2)

Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Qualifying professions include:

Healthcare worker and healthcare support

Emergency medical services

Long-term care facility staff

In-home long-term care

Protective services

Education and childcare

Food and agriculture

Restaurants and bars

U.S. Postal Service

Manufacturing

Grocery and convenience stores (including carnicerias)

State and local government

Public transportation (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis, etc.)

Auto repair

Business/financial services

Clergy/faith leaders/ traditional healers

Court personnel

Critical trade (plumber, electrician, HVAC, etc.)

Food packaging

Funeral services

Gas stations

Power/utility

Shelters

Warehouse distribution

Veterinarians and veterinary staff

Pima County's eligibility restrictions remain more stringent than those of the state, which has opened up vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Governor Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up (which is at 42%), as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director, in a statement. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the state's recommendations within the next 6 weeks.”