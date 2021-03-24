Pima County adds more groups to vaccine eligibility list

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is expanding eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting at 9 a.m. March 25, the county will open registration to anyone over age 55, anyone over age 16 who has a high-risk medical condition or lives in a high-risk setting, or those age 16 and up who works in an essential field.
Qualifying medical conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Downs syndrome
- Heart conditions (including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies)
- Immunocompromised state aka weakened immune system, from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (Body Max Index (BMI) over 30 kg/m2 or higher or < 40 kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Qualifying professions include:
- Healthcare worker and healthcare support
- Emergency medical services
- Long-term care facility staff
- In-home long-term care
- Protective services
- Education and childcare
- Food and agriculture
- Restaurants and bars
- U.S. Postal Service
- Manufacturing
- Grocery and convenience stores (including carnicerias)
- State and local government
- Public transportation (buses, light rail, Uber, Lyft, taxis, etc.)
- Auto repair
- Business/financial services
- Clergy/faith leaders/ traditional healers
- Court personnel
- Critical trade (plumber, electrician, HVAC, etc.)
- Food packaging
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Power/utility
- Shelters
- Warehouse distribution
- Veterinarians and veterinary staff
Pima County's eligibility restrictions remain more stringent than those of the state, which has opened up vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.
“We realize that this is not fully aligned with what Governor Ducey announced earlier this week; however, our decisions are based on the current vaccination rates for 55 and up (which is at 42%), as well as our commitment to ensure ongoing access to vulnerable populations, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Health Department Director, in a statement. “We anticipate appointments will be filled quickly and as we move these groups, we look forward to being able to align with the state's recommendations within the next 6 weeks.”
To schedule an appointment, visit this site.