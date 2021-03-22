Arizona expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine to all adults

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — All Arizonans ages 16 and older will be able to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office made the announcement Monday morning, saying all adults can register for a vaccination appointment at state-run sites starting March 24 at 8 a.m. That includes the site at the University of Arizona, plus several larger sites in the Phoenix area.

“Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step," Ducey said in a statement.

Arizonans can register for a vaccine at one of the state-run sites by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov. The state opens new appointments for the following week at each of its state-run sites on Fridays at 11 a.m.

Those sites are administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is safe for those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are allocated to counties, are eligible for those 18 and older. So far, Pima County is still limiting eligibility at its state-run sites to those age 55 and older, plus certain essential workers and first responders.

So far, Arizona has administered more than 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has vaccinated more than 1.1 million people across the state.

