Veterans Day ceremony, craft fair at Tucson Estates Memorial Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Legion Post 102 and AMVETS Post 0770 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony and craft fair at Tucson Estates Memorial Park. Several veterans I talked with say they feel honored to see the community come together to show appreciation for their courage and sacrifice.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Next to the wall of handwritten thank you notes from children to veterans was a table filled with photos of vets and marine gear.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Spotted in one of the photos is Cris Cowan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served for 24 years.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It’s a nice, humble way to get together with people and talk about our experiences and old times," said Cowan.

Cowan tells me this day brings up a strong feeling of remembrance.

“Of my time in and all the people I served it with," Cowan said. "Also, some of the people that aren’t with us anymore that I served with.”

Cowan says one of his favorite memories from going overseas a second time, was when he helped his son make a very important decision.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“He was going through trying to decide what position he wanted to play in baseball and from, you know, overseas, I was able to do that," said Cowan. "You know, sitting in Iraq through the Internet and that felt nice. And also, being in touch with my other kids.”

One of the vendors at the event, Kelly Straube, is a U.S. Navy veteran. She served for just under two years. After leaving the service Straube started her business, Dirty Cactucs Soap & Gifts.

“It's humbling, you know, cause sometimes you think about all the people that lost their lives," said Straube. "So, when you think about, you know, ‘I'm here and I didn't get to serve as long as some of the other people got to serve.’ you feel really grateful, you know, and especially when you look at the older generation, where so many of them served.”

Straube says she had difficult moments in the early stages of being in the Navy, but adds that anything worth achieving doesn’t come easy.

“Don't be afraid to push yourself to the limit because it's really amazing what you can actually achieve when you get past what you believe you can do," Straube said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

MORE VETERANS DAY COVERAGE:



KGUN 9 live on Ft. Huachuca this Veterans day