Sahuarita honors veterans in heartfelt ceremony

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Congressional District 6, which includes Sahuarita and Green Valley, is home to one of the highest concentrations of veterans in the country, with approximately 17,000 veterans living along the I-19 corridor.

Elly McGee, a recreation leader with Sahuarita Parks & Recreation, noted that the town has two American Legion posts and highlighted how the mayor himself exemplifies veterans’ ongoing community contributions.

On Veterans Day, this close-knit Arizona community came together to honor its veterans and highlight the pressing issues many of them face today.

The day began at Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park with a ceremony that included a moving rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by the Green Valley Community Chorus.

“They have committed themselves,” said Betty Atwood, a member of the chorus for 15 years, “including their lives, to protect us, their countrymen and their country.”

Military members also performed a colors ceremony, grounding the American and Arizona flags to commemorate the event.

Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and residents gathered to celebrate those who have served, recognizing the important role veterans play within the community.

Jacob English, an active-duty Air Force member and Sahuarita resident, was happy to see the area’s veterans gain praise, particularly the older generation.

“I think it’s pretty amazing seeing the choir come out here and honor the veterans and their sacrifices,” he said. “Especially seeing Vietnam veterans out here and finally getting thanked after so long.”

Mayor Tom Murphy, a veteran himself, spoke about the sacrifices veterans have made and some of the ongoing challenges they face.

“It gives me great pride as a mayor and a citizen of the town of Sahuarita that, as a community, we remember our veterans,” Murphy said.

Murphy also spoke candidly about the ongoing struggles some veterans face, including homelessness and a high suicide rate.

“Approximately twenty-two veterans take their own life each day,” he said. “I think it’s a national obligation to make sure they’re taken care of when they come home.”

Murphy talked about his experience on the Veterans Affairs Council, established last year by Representative Juan Ciscomani to address pressing issues facing veterans in the district.

Mayor Murphy stated he will be working closely with Ciscomani in the upcoming year to tackle veteran homelessness and suicide.