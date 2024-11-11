Honor Flight lands at TUS Tuesday, following vets' tour of DC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Back in June, KGUN 9's Giving Project brought you the story of the Honor Flight Southern Arizona, a nonprofit that flies U.S. military veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to their service, at no cost to them. For some, it's their first time at the national memorials. For others, the trips bring closure, and a sense of peace.

Tomorrow, the 34th Honor Flight lands at Tucson International Airport, carrying five Korean War Vets and 15 Vietnam War Vets.

Honor Flight leaders are inviting members of the public to the airport to give these veterans the "welcome home" reception that many never received when returning from active duty. If interested in attending, organizers say the homecoming celebration will take place on the upper level of Concourse A at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

At the time KGUN 9 held its June Giving Project, organizer Ed Dunlap told me Honor Flight had to cancel its annual June trip, and lacked the necessary funds for this November trip.

Now, Dunlap shared with me that thanks to the generosity of KGUN 9's viewers and the $11,000 raised through the Giving Project, this trip would not have been possible.

