Tucson celebrates America 250 with final fireworks show on A Mountain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 1,000 fireworks are launched above A Mountain as Tucson rings in the Fourth of July, and the 250th birthday of the United States. For the crew behind the show, it carries extra meaning. This will be the last fireworks show on A Mountain.

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The city plans to switch to drone shows on A Mountain starting in 2027, marking the end of a tradition that dates back decades.

Kevin Luckenbill of Fireworks Production of Arizona said the show has deep personal roots for him.

"I watched the A Mountain show as a kid. I think this show first started in 1984, when they first started on A Mountain, and it's been a tradition ever since," Luckenbill said.

Luckenbill said the transition is difficult, but the milestone hasn't been lost on him.

"I hate to see that end, but as a child watching fireworks, never thinking that we would be up here doing this for decades," Luckenbill said.

The Tucson Fire Department is on the mountain alongside the production crew to keep the area safe during the show. Fire Inspector Marc Lewis said wildland crews will be stationed at the base of the mountain watching for spot fires.

"We also have wildland crews that are going to be down at the base of the mountain. They're going to be watching for spot fires. So overall we've got a pretty safe operation going today," Lewis said.

For families gathered to watch, the show is a cherished part of their Fourth of July traditions. Rosanita and Jaden reflected on the holiday's significance.

Rosanita Munoz and Jaden Shank are celebrating 2 years together as a couple this 4th of July. They love spending the holiday together every year at A mountain.

"I think it's one of the biggest holidays in the world, in my opinion, especially honoring those who have served for us and got us where we are," Shang said.

The Wood-Hromidko family noted that some places around the city also gave away America 250 merchandise before the fireworks.

"They gave away commemorative T-shirts for 250 years, which is super awesome and very generous," a member of the Wood-Hromidko family said.

Jaden Bargas and Jesse Vanderos came here with their friedns to see the show one last time. They say the new drone show is a change that will be felt by many who grew up with the tradition.

"Honestly, it's going to be like a really big change because we all grew up watching fireworks," Vanderos said.

"I'm honestly going to miss it," Bargas said.

While Tucson moves forward with drone shows, families are savoring the fireworks that have become a cornerstone of their Fourth of July celebrations on A Mountain.